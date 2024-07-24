OSCE and Partners Celebrate Removal of Toxic Rocket Fuel from Kyrgyzstan

Novopavlovka village, Chui province, Kyrgyzstan – 24 July, 2024

A landmark ceremony today inaugurated the operation of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic to remove the final 55 tonnes of Samin, a toxic rocket fuel component, from the Novopavlovka area in Chui province of Kyrgyzstan. This operation mitigates a significant environmental threat and ensures the safety of some 21,000 residents living near the storage site. The chemical waste will be transported out of Kyrgyzstan by air to Germany at the end of August 2024, where it will be incinerated in a specialized disposal facility.

This achievement follows the successful removal of 155 tonnes of the rocket fuel component, Melange, by the Ministry of Defence with the support of the OSCE, Germany, and the United States back in 2021, which had posed an immediate threat to the safety and security of the region. The cumulative efforts have now eradicated over 200 tonnes of hazardous rocket fuel, a legacy from the Soviet Union, thereby declaring Kyrgyzstan free from toxic rocket fuel remnants.

Samin, a highly toxic and hazardous rocket fuel component, has been stored in containers that have deteriorated over time. The storage site is situated just 200 meters from a residential area in Novopavlovka village, a suburb of Bishkek. Potential spills from these substances could create zones of acute poisoning, threatening residential areas, surface and underground water sources, and roadways. These dangers necessitated a carefully monitored disposal and removal process supported by international partners.

“Thanks to the fruitful collaboration between the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the OSCE, we are witnessing the completion of the second phase of the project today. I am confident that the disposal of the rocket fuel component 'Samin' will significantly reduce the risk of an environmental emergency and enhance the safety of the local population,” noted the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Colonel Emil Osmonov.

U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie said, “the United States is proud to have co-operated with the Kyrgyz Republic, the OSCE, Germany, and Switzerland on this important project, which has strengthened environmental and health security in the Kyrgyz Republic. Removing the rocket fuel components will help to protect the lives and health of ordinary Kyrgyzstani citizens and prevent possible accidents or storage failures which could cause significant environmental damage. U.S. support for these projects represents our long-standing commitment to invest in projects that improve the lives of the Kyrgyz people.”

"I am glad that we are nearing the successful completion of this project phase, as it significantly enhances the safety and health of local residents and protects the environment in Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, and the OSCE region as a whole. This effort represents a substantial step towards human security, mitigating risks from toxic materials, and safeguarding our environment. Beyond that, it underscores the project's pivotal role in fostering regional peace and security", noted Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

"The OSCE project, in partnership with the USA, Switzerland, and Germany, has been successfully completed, and now the highly toxic rocket fuel is on its final journey from Kyrgyzstan to Germany, where it will be incinerated," noted the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kyrgyzstan, Dr. Gabriela Guellil.

The OSCE's extensive experience in removing and disposing of hazardous and toxic chemicals near populated areas has been demonstrated through similar successful projects in Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, and Ukraine. This project in Kyrgyzstan further solidifies the OSCE's commitment and expertise in enhancing security and environmental safety across the OSCE region.

*The rocket fuel removal activity is part of the extra-budgetary project “Removal and Disposal of Rocket Fuel Component Samin from Kyrgyz Republic” - the OSCE-led initiative implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic and financially supported by Germany, Switzerland, and the United States. The project's primary objective is to enhance human and environmental security in the OSCE region by safely removing and disposing of hazardous rocket fuel components.