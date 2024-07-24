OSCE Mission to Montenegro supports SOS Helpline Nikšić strengthen occupational therapy for the women survivors of gender-based violence

As part of its commitment to combat gender-based violence and empower survivors, on 24 July the OSCE Mission to Montenegro provided a greenhouse to the SOS Helpline Nikšić.

The women survivors of violence will now have the opportunity to cultivate a diverse array of plants, ranging from microgreens and vegetables to ornamental flowers. This hands-on experience will not only equip them with practical gardening knowledge and skills, but also serve as a powerful avenue for personal growth, healing, and self-reliance. Importantly, the greenhouse will enable year-round plant cultivation, ensuring that the women can reap the benefits of their labour regardless of the external weather conditions.

During a visit to the NGO SOS Helpline Nikšić, Bernd Burwitz, the Mission's Democratization Programme Manager, commended the NGO’s tireless efforts in supporting survivors. "This greenhouse is a place where the survivors of violence can cultivate not just plants, but also hope and resilience. We are truly honored to contribute to such a meaningful and transformative cause," said Burwitz.

Nataša Međedović, Executive Coordinator of SOS Helpline Nikšić said that they are thankful to the Mission for this significant support. “The greenhouse will not only provide fresh products for us, but also serve as a healing space for survivors. Gardening has proven mental health benefits, and we look forward to integrating it into our support programmes,” said Međedović.

In 2023, the Mission provided this NGO with microgreens equipment and supplies, as well as with Handbook for Microgreens Cultivation, developing microgreens farming as an occupational therapy for the women survivors of gender-based violence. The provided greenhouse will serve as additional support to the women to acquire advanced horticultural techniques. As the survivors of violence master these techniques, they can replicate them independently once they leave the shelter, paving the way to financial independence.

The OSCE recognizes gender-based violence as a serious threat that undermines the security and well-being of both individuals and communities. Addressing gender-based violence is a critical security priority. To combat this issue, the OSCE Mission is dedicated to partnering with national authorities and civil society organizations. The Mission's goal is to advance gender equality and work towards a society that has zero tolerance for gender-based violence.