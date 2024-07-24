Philadelphia Realtor Maxwell Realty Company Inc. Announces Passyunk Square Home Now For Sale

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Maxwell Realty Company Inc., a leader in Philadelphia’s luxury real estate market for over 50 years, is excited to announce that a new Passyunk Square home is now for sale.

Located in the heart of Passyunk Square, this newly constructed home has a full 10-year real estate tax abatement for the new owner. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house features a two-car garage, private patio, and rooftop deck with stunning city skyline views.

“If you’re looking for a new home in the Passyunk Square neighborhood, you’re in luck! Renowned Philadelphia luxury realtor Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty Company Inc. has just placed 1331 S Percy Street on the market,” said a spokesperson for Maxwell Realty Company Inc.

This hidden gem is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of city living. It is just minutes from East Passyunk Avenue, where some of Philadelphia’s most vibrant dining and entertainment spots are located. A six-minute commute to Jefferson and Pennsylvania hospitals makes it the perfect home for any new medical professional.

When individuals first enter the home, they are greeted by an elegant entryway that takes them to a special second floor with a stunning kitchen. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring a breakfast bar, custom cabinets, and high-end stainless steel appliances. A gracious living room with a separate dining area gives way to a private patio, an ideal place for al fresco dining.

On the next level is the primary suite, which features a bay window with fabulous city views. The suite also features two walk-in closets, an elegant bath with double sinks, and a glass shower, creating the ultimate peace and tranquility environment. Two other spacious bedrooms can be found on this floor. On the top floor, a circular staircase takes individuals to the spacious rooftop deck, the perfect spot to entertain or enjoy a nightcap while looking at the stars.

Maxwell Realty Company Inc. invites those interested in the 1331 S Percy Street listing or who want to buy or sell a luxury property in Philadelphia to contact Maxwell Realty or call 215-546-6000.

About Maxwell Realty Company Inc.

Maxwell Realty is Philadelphia’s premier real estate company for luxury homes, apartments, and condos. If you are looking to rent, buy, or sell a home in the Philadelphia market, we can make it happen.

