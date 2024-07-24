The BOW Collective Visits White House in Historic Times

The BOW Collective on the White House steps White House briefing for The BOW Collective The BOW Collective Leadership Team at the White House

Our mission is to advocate for the interests of our businesses and champion critical policy changes that support and empower our community,” — Nic Cober, Esq., President of The BOW Collective.

WASHINGTON DC, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, The BOW Collective stepped into the White House following President Joe Biden's historic decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Presidential nominee.

In these unprecedented times, The BOW Collective, comprising 200+ Black businesswomen generating $1.4 billion in annual revenue, is breaking barriers in the business sector.

During this solution-centered closed-door meeting with top officials, members of The BOW Collective aimed to increase the spend on initiatives that support and empower the Black business community.

"Our mission is to advocate for the interests of our businesses and champion critical policy changes that support and empower our community," said Nic Cober, Esq., President of The BOW Collective. "This significant event underscores our commitment to driving meaningful progress and ensuring that our voices are heard at the highest levels of government."

The BOW Collective addressed key issues affecting their businesses, from economic policies to regulatory reforms, working towards creating a more equitable and inclusive business environment. "We believe this is a divine appointment, where we are bringing strategic solutions to the table." added Ticki Favaroth, Vice President and COO of The BOW Collective.

This is a new day for Black-owned small businesses, and The BOW Collective is leading the way.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Nic Cober, Esq. or Ticki Favaroth, please contact Alegra Hall at communications@thebowcollective.org or 240-495-3189.

**About The BOW Collective:**

The BOW Collective is an organization and sisterhood of the nation's top 1% of small business owners, working together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs.

###