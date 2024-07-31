CitiFix Clinches Outstanding Titles in the 2024 London Design Awards: Season 1

Minzhou Wang, Peijin Du, Jiyuan Chen CitiFix

The London Design Awards has officially revealed the fine minds behind the award-winning project: CitiFix as its winners from Season 1 of its 2024 competition.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Design Awards, in conjunction with the International Awards Associate (IAA) has officially revealed the fine minds behind the award-winning project: CitiFix as its winners from Season 1 of its 2024 competition. Demonstrating exceptional skills and experience, they showcased a unique blend of creativity that distinguishes them from more than 2,000 entries from over 30 countries across the globe, including the United States, China, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Spain, Japan, Portugal, France, Germany, and many more.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the London Design Awards was established to recognise exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. This year, the award has shone the limelight on Minzhou Wang, Peijin Du, and Jiyuan Chen, celebrating their truly exceptional visualisation of creative influence.

Minzhou Wang, a distinguished SCAD alumna, currently shapes the future of human-machine interfaces at Husqvarna North America, pioneering UX/UI solutions for their Forest and Garden departments. This ground-breaking work in service design research has elevated user experience, marrying functionality with cutting-edge aesthetics. Similarly, Peijin Du, a University of Michigan graduate, excels at Chloe Ting Studio, enhancing the accessibility of health and fitness through intuitive and engaging application designs. Jevin Chen, also from SCAD, has significantly streamlined legal processes at Bridge Legal by designing user-friendly CRM and case refund systems. Together, their innovative efforts have set new benchmarks in user-centric design, impacting various professional fields profoundly.

The team's most impactful creation, CitiFix, originated from their personal challenges with urban infrastructure. The project was conceived when Minzhou encountered unsafe conditions due to malfunctioning streetlights, combined with community stories such as a startup owner's struggle with a burst water pipe. Inspired to make a difference, Minzhou, alongside Peijin and Jevin, harnessed their expertise to develop a solution empowering citizens to report and resolve urban infrastructure issues effectively. This platform not only enhances public safety but also promotes community involvement, exemplifying their commitment to improving urban living through design innovation.

As they continue to push the boundaries of UX/UI design, their team remains committed to advancing their fields through creative collaboration and innovation. They eagerly anticipate future opportunities to apply unique perspectives to new challenges, maintaining their drive to transform user experiences and improve lives through exceptional design.

These designers have been recognised at the London Design Awards for their exceptional contributions to the UX/UI fields, reflecting their relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. As they look to the future, their ongoing commitment to evolving and influencing the design landscape promises even more ground-breaking developments.

The Evaluation Process

The London Design Awards upholds a commitment to excellence and impartiality, demonstrated through a blind judging process. This meticulous approach ensures that every entry, including the innovative CitiFix project, is evaluated solely based on its merit. By eliminating potential biases, this method guarantees that the true quality and ingenuity of each submission are fairly recognized and celebrated.

Notable Achievements in Season 1 for the 2024 London Design Awards:

1. User Experience Design (UX) - Public Service & Activism

"I am honoured to stand here today and celebrate the achievements of Minzhou Wang, Peijin Du, and Jiyuan Chen, who have displayed what it really takes to shape a global community," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "I am continually inspired by their remarkable ability of ever-flowing ideas.”

For further information, please contact Minzhou Wang at minzhouwang97@outlook.com or visit their Behance profile: https://www.behance.net/gallery/200101877/CitiFix-Smart-Cities-Infrastructure-Management.

About the Team Behind CitiFix

They are a dedicated team of professional individuals, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to their collaborative efforts. This expert team is composed of three highly skilled members: Minzhou Wang, Peijin Du, and Jevin Chen. Together, they represent a diverse and talented group committed to delivering exceptional user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design solutions across various industries.