ADBI-ADB-APAEA-GDUFE Joint Workshop on Climate Change, Debt Management, and Monetary and Fiscal Policy Design

Time of Event

8:30-15:40 Bangkok time

Summary

The design of monetary and fiscal policy has become increasingly challenging for emerging Asian economies in recent years because of multiple global challenges, such as geopolitical tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic, unconventional monetary policies in advanced countries, volatile capital flows, shifts in commodity prices, climate change, and the rise of digital finance. Among them, climate change has emerged as a challenging factor, with significant implications for emerging economies for debt sustainability and management, and the design of monetary and fiscal policies to maintain sustainable growth.

Cohosted by ADBI, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA), and Guangdong University of Finance and Economics (GDUFE), this workshop will discuss research on key topics related to climate change implications for debt sustainability and management, and the design of monetary and fiscal policy, with a focus on economies in Asia and the Pacific.

Objectives

Examine emerging issues of climate change and the impact on debt management and sustainability, and monetary and fiscal policy design.

Highlight ideas for designing fiscal and monetary policies for boosting fiscal and financial stability and governance for promoting a climate-resilient developing Asia.

Output

Enhanced understanding of how climate change affects debt management and the design of fiscal and monetary policy in emerging Asian economies.

Improved dialogue and support for fiscal and monetary policy development and research.

Featured research papers will be considered for inclusion in a special issue of an SSCI-listed journal.

Presentations and related materials will be made available on the ADBI website.

Target Participants

Central bankers and other government officials

Experts from think tanks, academia, and international organizations

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners