Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,105 in the last 365 days.

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Paul Kagame on His Reelection as President of Rwanda

On July 23, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Paul Kagame on his reelection as President of the Republic of Rwanda.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Rwanda is a traditional friend of China. In recent years, bilateral relations have developed rapidly with fruitful cooperation in various fields and continuously deepening traditional friendship. Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to work with President Paul Kagame to further enhance political mutual trust between the two countries, expand and deepen practical cooperation across the board, and work to lift bilateral relations to new heights.

You just read:

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Paul Kagame on His Reelection as President of Rwanda

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more