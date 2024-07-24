Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Paul Kagame on His Reelection as President of Rwanda

On July 23, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Paul Kagame on his reelection as President of the Republic of Rwanda.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Rwanda is a traditional friend of China. In recent years, bilateral relations have developed rapidly with fruitful cooperation in various fields and continuously deepening traditional friendship. Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to work with President Paul Kagame to further enhance political mutual trust between the two countries, expand and deepen practical cooperation across the board, and work to lift bilateral relations to new heights.