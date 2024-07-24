Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the Sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum

On July 23, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum.

Xi Jinping pointed out this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations. With the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has been moving forward full of vigor, and bilateral energy cooperation has become increasingly mature, stable and resilient, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples. At the new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Russia to continuously push forward the mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, safeguard the stability and resilience of the energy industrial chain and supply chain, and contribute to the more robust, green and sound development of the global energy industry.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory letter to the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum on the same day.