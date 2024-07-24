Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,105 in the last 365 days.

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the Sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum

On July 23, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum.

Xi Jinping pointed out this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations. With the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has been moving forward full of vigor, and bilateral energy cooperation has become increasingly mature, stable and resilient, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples. At the new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Russia to continuously push forward the mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, safeguard the stability and resilience of the energy industrial chain and supply chain, and contribute to the more robust, green and sound development of the global energy industry.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory letter to the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum on the same day.

You just read:

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the Sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more