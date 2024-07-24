Sensitive Skin Care Products Global Market 2024 To Reach $62.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9%

Sensitive Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sensitive skin care products market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.75 billion in 2023 to $44.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased reported cases of allergies and skin sensitivities, advancements in dermatology, introduction and popularization of hypoallergenic products, older adults tend to have more sensitive skin and sensitive skin marketing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sensitive skin care products market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $62.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in personalized skincare, growing consumer awareness about the importance of skin health, rising consumer interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly products, social media influencers and dermatologists shaping consumer preferences, and promoting sensitive skin care products, greater use of natural, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Growth Driver Of The Sensitive Skin Care Products Market

The growing prevalence of skin sensitivities and allergies is expected to propel the growth of the sensitive skin care products market going forward. Skin sensitivities and allergies refer to adverse reactions or responses that occur when the skin comes into contact with certain substances or allergens. Skin sensitivities and allergies are caused by external factors such as increasing pollution and irritant exposure, genetic predispositions, dietary factors, and the widespread use of skincare and cosmetic products that include potentially allergic or irritating components. Sensitive skin care products play a crucial role in managing skin sensitivities and allergies by providing gentle and soothing ingredients that minimize irritation and reduce the risk of adverse reactions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sensitive skin care products market in 2023. The regions covered in the sensitive skin care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Segments:

1) By Product: Face Care, Body Care, Lip Care

2) By Gender: Male, Female

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy And Drugstores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Sensitive Skin Care Products Market Definition

Sensitive skin care products are specially formulated cosmetics and skincare items designed to minimize irritation and adverse reactions for individuals with sensitive skin. These products typically contain gentle, soothing ingredients and avoid common irritants such as fragrances, dyes, and harsh chemicals. They aim to provide hydration, protection, and relief for sensitive skin types, helping to maintain skin health and comfort.

