St. Johnsbury / UPDATE: Missing Person

UPDATE 7-24-24 00:32 Hours:

 

Meagan Tellier has been located by Sheriffs Deputies in Somerset County Maine.

 

 

VSP News Release-Missing Person

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 24A4005682

RANK/TROOPER NAME:      Trooper Connery                       

STATION:           St. Johnsbury          

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME REPORTED: 7-23-24 1722 hours

 

NAME: Meagan Tellier

AGE: 39

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

 DETAILS:

 

              On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was contacted by a concerned family member of Meagan Tellier, who was believed to be missing. Initial reports advised they hadn’t seen her in three days. Further investigation revealed she was last seen by a relative on Friday, July 19th 2024. Tellier was reportedly travelling to Maine, however it is unknown with whom. Tellier has ties to towns in Orange and Caledonia counties, specifically Corinth, Bradford and St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Tellier is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of Tellier is attached to this press release.

 

If you have any information regarding Tellier’s whereabouts, please contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111

 

 

 

 

