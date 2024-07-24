Burnin' for Godzilla, The Sports Circus Opens up the Big Top for Legendary Rocker, Buck Dharma of Blue Öyster Cult

Buck Dharma and Ringmaster Sal Have an Open and In-depth Conversation on Iconic Blue Öyster Cult Hits, New Music, Venues, and More!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio show, opens up the big top for lead guitarist, singer, and songwriter and one of the monsters of rock and roll, Buck Dharma of Blue Öyster Cult. He wrote and sang some of their iconic songs, including “Burnin’ for You”, “(Don’t fear) The Reaper”, and “Godzilla”, among others.

The Sports Circus spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, Hall of Famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Awards and Academy Awards winners. Among these icons have been: racing icon, Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling presidential candidate, Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner, media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "What could be better than bringing Go Go Godzilla into the big top? Buck and Blue Öyster Cult are one of my favorites with their legendary hits and smooth yet hard rockin’ sound. We’ll play some of those iconic classics and even feature a new song by Buck on-air. Its been about a year in planning this show and it’ll be a real treat for the audience.”

After many months of scheduling, Buck Dharma said: “I’m looking forward to being on the show. It’s a great opportunity to talk about Blue Öyster Cult and some of my new solo music.”

Listeners can hear the show in its entirety on Spotify right now.

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend your position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so bring your “A” game.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, Time Warner, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, and NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on AAMPtv. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen rated markets across the US, broadcasting into over 550,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America.

Whether you are at home, in a hotel, or on the go, you can stream The Sports Circus shows on your mobile device at ApplePodcasts, www.thesportscircus.com, iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Twitter (“X”), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Be sure to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW, and share on all platforms.

