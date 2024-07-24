MPD Arrests Juvenile for Multiple Robbery Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a juvenile female has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies and a simple assault in the District.

• Simple Assault: On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 12:31 p.m., the suspects assaulted the victim at D Street and 8th Street, Northwest, then fled the scene. CCN: 24111778

• Robbery (Force and Violence): On Sunday. July 21, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 24112025

• Robbery (Force and Violence): On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 10:37 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 24112042

• Assault With Intent to Rob: On Sunday, July 21, 2024, between 10:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded property and assaulted the victim. The suspects were unable to obtain any property then fled the scene. CCN: 24112348

• Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, July 22, 2024, at approximately 1:53 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at 10th Street and French Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property then fled the scene. CCN: 24112360

• Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, July 22, 2024, at approximately 1:55 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property then fled the scene. CCN: 24112374

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, a 15-year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###