DCAC Announces Keynote Speaker: Wade Vinson, Chief Data Center Distinguished Engineer at NVIDIA
The DCAC announced that Wade Vinson, Chief Data Center Distinguished Engineer at NVIDIA, will deliver a keynote sharing insights from his decades of innovation.AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) today announced that Wade Vinson, Chief Data Center Distinguished Engineer at NVIDIA, will deliver a keynote at this year’s conference, sharing insights from his over three decades of experience and innovation in data centers.
DCAC Topic: Transforming Data Centers into AI Factories for the 5th Industrial Revolution
Vinson will delve into crucial reasons and practical steps for converting traditional data centers into AI factories, a key part in the pivotal shift toward the 5th Industrial Revolution. He’ll also share guidance on how to navigate this transformation, equipping attendees with the knowledge to lead their organizations into the future.
NVIDIA has been designing, building, and operating “DGX SuperPod” multi-megawatt data centers since 2016. Their work is helping make data centers more accessible, resource-efficient, energy-efficient, and business-efficient, as well as scalable to any size and location globally.
Vinson spent a combined 29 years at Compaq and then HPE, where he was key in architecting, designing, manufacturing, and deploying ProLiant, Apollo, and Cray air- and liquid-cooled servers. He led teams that pioneered fan inventions that extended air-cooling capabilities for over 25 years and helped develop five generations of HPE POD modular data centers. These innovations now utilize liquid cooling to harvest waste heat, helping set the standard for carbon-efficient data centers.
-END-
About DCAC: The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) was founded with the vision to become the people's conference, offering a transformative experience rather than just another tech industry event. As a catalyst for visionaries, builders, and manufacturers in the rapidly growing data center sector, their mission is to disrupt, challenge, educate, and inspire. Each year, they ensure a distinct and unparalleled experience.
At DCAC, they showcase inspiring speakers and provide a platform for both emerging voices and established leaders. They create an environment where attendees can engage with influential figures, make meaningful connections, and advance their business objectives. Visit DCAC-Live.com to learn more.
Media Contact: Tamara Colbert, E: tamara@mt6media.com, c: 626-244-5571
Shae Persico
Data Center Anti Conference
+1 331-642-2615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Meet NVIDIA - The Engine of AI