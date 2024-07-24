ADB Approves Support to Improve Urban Mobility in India

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (24 July 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to expand metro rail corridors and improve transport connectivity in Nagpur, India.

The Nagpur Metro Urban Mobility Project will improve transport connectivity within and to Nagpur’s new and growing urban areas. It will provide an efficient, safe, and environment-friendly public transport to ease commuters’ travel and improve productivity.

"ADB’s support will extend Nagpur’s metro rail network to meet rising travel demand and enhance the economy," said ADB Principal Transport Specialist Sharad Saxena. "This project will make the city more livable—improving the urban environment and mobility of residents and enhancing their access to basic services."

The project will finance the extension of four metro rail corridors in Nagpur. These are from Automotive Square to Kanhan, Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar, Khapri to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation ESR, and Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna. The project will construct 43.8 kilometers of elevated metro rail corridors with 32 stations. The metro stations will be equipped with modern safety and security technology, and designed to meet the needs of women, students, and people with disabilities.

ADB will support the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) improve the connection of the metro rail stations to the city’s transport services such as buses, e-rickshaws, e-scooters, and bicycles. It will support the promotion of nonmotorized transportation and provide last-mile connectivity to the outskirts of Nagpur.

The project will help the Maha Metro develop a 5-year institutional action plan, including a gender equality and social inclusion-responsive workplace strategy; improve its digital project management platform; and train staff on metro planning and management. It will assist in increasing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women and disadvantaged groups through skills training, internship, and apprenticeship.

