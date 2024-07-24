HAWAII MEDICAL COLLEGE: PROVIDING TOP NOTCH EDUCATION & TRAINING
Students graduate with highly employable skills in healthcare.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently a Honolulu trade school that offered low-cost programs in healthcare fields closed suddenly. Although it positioned itself as the smart, less expensive choice as compared to other local colleges, it lacked accreditation and closed within a couple of years in operation. Hawaii Medical College (HMC) wants to assure students, graduates and their partner employers that they are here for the long term. Constantly looking at the needs of the community, HMC offers programs that are much desired to ensure that the healthcare industry of Hawaii finds well trained personnel to serve as Clinical Medical Assistants, Healthcare Administration Billers & Coders, Pharmacy Technicians, and Advanced Nurse Aides. HMC is an accredited college for which students can lower costs by applying for federal student loans and grants to acquire the education they need for a bright future.
Some of the pitfalls that students should be aware of if they are looking at low-cost colleges:
Inadequate Curriculum and Training
One of the primary drawbacks of a low-cost trade college is the likelihood of an inadequate curriculum. Healthcare is a complex field requiring comprehensive knowledge and hands-on skills. Cheap trade colleges may cut corners by offering shorter programs that skimp on critical coursework. This can lead to gaps in essential knowledge areas such as anatomy, pharmacology, and patient care techniques.
Hands-on training is also crucial in healthcare education. It is through practical experiences that students learn to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios. A budget college may lack the necessary resources to provide adequate clinical practice. Limited access to up-to-date equipment, insufficient laboratory facilities, and inadequate internship opportunities can severely hinder a student’s ability to gain the practical skills needed to excel in healthcare roles.
Hawaii Medical College has well-honed and sought after programs taught by experienced staff and in the facilities that mimic real life situations. Plus, all students are required to work in the field as an externship prior to graduating, giving them the hands-on experience that need, and employers desire.
Lack of Accreditation and Certification
Accreditation is a vital indicator of an educational institution’s quality and credibility. Accredited programs are reviewed to ensure they meet specific standards of education and training. Unfortunately, many low budget colleges often lack proper accreditation, which can have serious implications for graduates.
Graduating from a non-accredited program can limit employment opportunities. Many healthcare employers require diplomas or degrees from accredited institutions. Plus, many professional certifications and licenses, which are often mandatory for healthcare positions, may only be obtained through completing an accredited program. Without these credentials, finding a job in healthcare can become significantly more challenging.
Hawaii Medical College is an accredited college with ACCET and is consistently monitored for the educational experience it provides.
For a list of Licensed Private Trade, Vocational and Technical Schools click the link below:
https://www.hawaiipublicschools.org/TeachingAndLearning/PTVT/Private-Trade-Vocational-Technical-Schools/Pages/home.aspx
Poor Career Support and Networking Opportunities
A robust support system is crucial for transitioning from education to employment. High-quality trade colleges, like Hawaii Medical College, offer career services that include job placement assistance and networking opportunities with industry professionals. These services are instrumental in helping graduates secure their first jobs and continue as graduates establish their careers.
Cheap trade colleges often lack comprehensive career support services. Without proper guidance and networking opportunities, students find it difficult to navigate the job market and connect with potential employers, delaying or derailing their entry into the healthcare field.
Long-Term Financial Implications
While a cheap trade college might save a student money upfront, the long-term financial implications can be detrimental. Graduates from low-quality programs may struggle to find well-paying jobs due to their inadequate training and lack of credentials. This can lead to lower lifetime earnings and prolonged job insecurity.
In contrast, investing in a reputable, accredited college education like that from Hawaii Medical College, provides a strong foundation for a successful and financially stable career. To learn more visit: hmi.edu
About Hawaii Medical College
Opened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s successful locally owned, accredited career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of healthcare careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to pharmacy technicians and office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to a variety of students from military veterans to high-school graduates ensuring that they are successful in their chosen careers. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400, high certification pass rates and placement rates. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.
###
Ashton Cudjoe
Hawaii Medical College
+1 808-829-4235
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Financial Aid is available