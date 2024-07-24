Laird Thermal Systems Acquires Leading Pumps and Complete Cooling Package Supplier Tark, Inc.
This acquisition supports our strategy to serve mission-critical applications with the best solutions in the thermal management industry.”DURHAM, NC, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laird Thermal Systems has acquired Tark, Inc., a US-based supplier of highly specialized pumps and cooling solutions for the medical and industrial CT and X-Ray tube industry. Representatives of Laird Thermal Systems and the company´s previous owner signed the contracts in March 2024. With this acquisition, Laird Thermal Systems is strengthening its position as a thermal management solutions leader.
— Christoph Bauckhage, CSO of Laird Thermal Systems
Tark, Inc., established in 1985, designs, manufactures and refurbishes pumps and complete cooling solutions for demanding applications tailored to specific customers´ needs. Tark´s unique technologies and focus on continuous improvement enabled them to maintain a significant competitive advantage with their high-quality, high-reliability, low-noise and best form factor products. The Tark facility in Dayton, OH is equipped to serve customers´ needs including design, engineering, and manufacturing of components and cooling systems.
“This acquisition supports our strategy to serve mission-critical applications with the best solutions in the thermal management industry. We are extending our portfolio and capabilities with critical thermal management components, and will further strengthen our global engineering and manufacturing footprint,” said Christoph Bauckhage CSO of Laird Thermal Systems. “Our businesses and products are highly complementary. With this step, our companies are expanding their solutions portfolio to enhance our global market position and create further benefits for our customers.”
“We are proud and very excited to become part of Laird Thermal Systems which ensures continuity and success of our company." said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Tark, Inc. "We strongly believe that this step will maintain our strong customer focus, support further improvement in our capabilities, and reinforce our company values. Laird Thermal Systems is an excellent partner to take the Tark, Inc. business to the next level.”
"Tark has proven its outstanding capabilities – not only in system design and manufacturing, but in integration and successful ongoing development of its pumps and cooling systems", further elaborated Christoph Bauckhage. "These capabilities and highly advanced technologies fit perfectly with our vision for our thermal management portfolio. Together with Tark, we will strengthen our leading position, diversify our offerings, and explore new attractive markets.”
About Laird Thermal Systems
Laird Thermal Systems designs, develops and manufactures thermal management solutions for demanding applications across medical, industrial and telecommunications markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Laird Thermal Systems is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.
