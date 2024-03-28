Retail Lockbox, Inc. Celebrates a Landmark 30 Years in the Payment Processing Industry
Retail Lockbox Celebrates 30th AnniversarySEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 16th, 2024, Retail Lockbox, Inc. employees and their families gathered in the historic Pioneer Square neighborhood of Seattle, WA to celebrate its 30th anniversary in business as one of the premier payment processing and document management companies in the country. The evening of festivities, food, and rewards was focused on acknowledging and thanking the dedicated and hard-working employees who have consistently contributed to the company’s success since it was founded 30 years ago.
EARLY DAYS OF RETAIL LOCKBOX, INC.
Retail Lockbox, Inc. was founded in 1994 through the vision of company President Craig Dawson, and co-founder/ business partner, Walt Townes. The new venture saw its early beginnings in a small one-room building in a developing neighborhood of Seattle, WA, with a staff of 6 employees. Since then, Retail Lockbox, Inc. has moved into a 43,000 square foot facility that it spent one year and $2.7 million renovating and retrofitting specifically for its remittance processing work. In 2006, the company established its sister company Retail Lockbox Merchant Services, LLC to address the booming electronic payment industry. Its suite of Paystation® online and phone payment tools provides solutions for businesses seeking fast and easy payment options for their own customers.
RETAIL LOCKBOX, INC. MARCHES FORWARD
Today, Retail Lockbox, Inc.’s staff of over 95 employees has 650+ customers who entrust them with the swift and accurate depositing of $11 billion in processed payments and the scanning of 80 million confidential documents. Until recently, the company’s primary market was the West including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. However, the executive leadership team continues to set its sights on expansion as evident in its recent acquisition of the Houston-based remittance processing firm, eRemitt, LLC. This new venture opens up a new market for the company, and introduces a new customer base to its fast, efficient, and cost-effective products and services.
