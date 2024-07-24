Go-Station to Present at the Port Electrification Network

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Station is honored to speak at the Port Electrification Network, hosted by the Electrification Coalition, on July 31, 2024, from 1 to 2 p.m. EST. This monthly virtual meeting brings together top thought leaders and industry stakeholders to discuss technology and policy issues related to port electrification.

Mike Anderson, Go-Station's Chief Operating Officer, will share information on his company's fleet charging hub at the Port of Savannah and the backend technology used to support client operations and business growth.

“Go-Station is leading the way in innovation to support fleet operators across the US and Canada. We are developing agile, user-friendly client dashboards and leaderboards to track electric fleet utilization, efficiency, and sustainability to help operators meet and exceed their ESG and business goals while attracting and retaining eco-friendly customers and employees. This is an exciting time for fleet operators, and we are delighted to be supporting the industry's electrification transition," Anderson explains.

"Electrifying fleets strengthens America's national and economic security by reducing our dependence on oil for transportation. Collaboration between stakeholders accelerates transportation electrification, and we look forward to sharing information about Go-Station's solutions with our industry partners," Jerold Brito, Electrification Coalition Program Associate, said.

The Port Electrification Network convenes monthly for focused collaboration sessions on port electrification topics such as shore power, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and microgrids. For more information, visit www.electrificationcoalition.org/port-electrification-network.

About Go-Station and Electrification Coalition:

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. For more information, go to Go-Station.com.

The Electrification Coalition (EC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that develops and implements a broad set of strategies to facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles to overcome the economic, public health, and national security challenges that stem from America’s dependence on oil. The EC’s Freight Electrification program advances the electrification of medium and heavy-duty vehicles within the freight sector, including drayage, last-mile delivery, and port equipment. For more information, go to ElectrificationCoalition.org.