Go-Station to Present at Georgia's Clean Energy Roadshow

CARTERSVILLE/ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Station is honored to be presenting at the 2024 Clean Energy Roadshow on July 11th and 12th in Cartersville at the Savoy Automobile Museum and Alpharetta on the North Fulton campus of Gwinnett Technical College, GA.

Mike Anderson, Go-Station's Chief Operating Officer, will take the stage to share information on Georgia's electrification transition efforts and how Go-Station is supporting a sustainable future for the state.

The Clean Energy Roadshow was founded by Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols as the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Roadshow™ in 2010 and was originally conceived as a round table of experts gathered to discuss the emerging challenges of integrating new alternative fuel technologies for governments, workplaces and enterprise fleets. Today, the Roadshow has evolved into an annual, statewide series on the benefits, and rapidly expanding options and funding programs for zero and near-zero emission vehicles. A showcase and demo of the latest technology vehicles are part of each event.

"We are delighted to have Go-Station and Mike Anderson as part of our 2024 Clean Energy Roadshow. Go-Station continues to play a critical role in Georgia's transition to alternative energy and our sustainable future. We are looking forward to an impactful and valuable Roadshow for all in attendance," Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, explains.

For more information, go to CleanEnergyRoadshow.com.

About Go-Station:

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. For more information, go to Go-Station.com.