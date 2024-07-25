Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of August Observance Graphics
These graphics are more than just decorative elements for the breakroom. They are designed to inform, engage, and create a richer, more connected workplace culture.”DALLAS, TX, US, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are excited to announce the release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for August, available exclusively through their Breakroom E-News program.
This collection of 24 graphics encompasses a wide range of health-related awareness themes and cultural celebrations for August.
The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics designed to educate and engage employees across various sectors.
August’s Rich Array of Health and Wellness Themes
August features several key health awareness initiatives:
• Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month
• Gastroparesis Awareness Month
• National Breastfeeding Month
• National Immunization Awareness Month
• Psoriasis Awareness Month
These are complemented by observances that highlight broader social and environmental issues, such as National Black Business Month, National Water Quality Month, and Summer Sun Safety Month, among others. Notable days such as World Lung Cancer Day, National Watermelon Day, and Women’s Equality Day are also featured, providing a diverse mix of content that caters to the varied interests of all employees.
Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Informative Graphics
"These graphics are more than just decorative elements for the breakroom. They are designed to inform, engage, and create a richer, more connected workplace culture," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "By highlighting a wide variety of important dates and months, we help organizations celebrate diversity and promote health and wellness among their staff."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our goal each month is to deliver content that resonates deeply with employees and enhances their daily experiences at work. August’s collection is particularly rich with messages aimed at promoting health, safety, and inclusivity."
About Breakroom E-News
The Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
