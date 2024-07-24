NIGHTRIDE THERMAL INC., LEADER IN VEHICLE MOUNTED THERMAL CAMERAS, ACHIEVES ISO 9001 CERTIFICATION
Each individual on our team is wholly dedicated to the pursuit of quality and an extraordinary customer experience. ”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIGHTRIDE THERMAL INC., LEADER IN VEHICLE MOUNTED THERMAL CAMERAS, ACHIEVES ISO 9001 CERTIFICATION
— Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO
NightRide Thermal Inc., an industry leader in vehicle mounted thermal cameras, is pleased to announce today that it has earned ISO 9001 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations.
"Any company that has been through the certification process knows that achieving ISO 9001 certification is demanding," said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide Thermal. "Each individual on our team is wholly dedicated to the pursuit of quality and an extraordinary customer experience. By scrutinizing our enterprise at every level, we are ensuring that our customers are receiving superior customer service and the highest quality products."
ISO 9001 is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001 standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach.
“Fulfilling the strict requirements of the ISO 9001 standard highlights our focus and commitment to deliver total customer satisfaction,” Mary Ellen Kramer said.
About NightRide Thermal Inc.
NightRide Thermal, the leader in vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, enables reliable visibility and identification of people, animals, and risks in darkness, smoke, and severe weather conditions. NightRide offers a range of mounting options, features, and price points. Proudly made in the USA, NightRide’s cameras serve public safety, emergency management, government, defense, security, wildlife-control, sporting and daily drivers.
Mary Ellen Kramer
NightRide Thermal Inc.
+1 347-509-5880
mek@nightridethermal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
NightRide - About Us