Governor Abbott Lauds Texas Law Enforcement At Sheriffs’ Association Of Texas Conference

July 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today lauded Texas' hardworking sheriffs who selflessly serve to protect their communities across the state and at the southern border during his keynote address at the Sheriffs' Association of Texas (SAT) 2024 Annual Training Conference & Expo in Fort Worth.

“It takes an extraordinary human being to be willing to put their life on the line to make sure that others are protected and that communities are safe,” said Governor Abbott. “As Governor of Texas, know that I speak for everyone in this state when I say that you have the gratitude of the people of the great state of Texas. Thank you for putting your lives on the line to keep your communities safe. Your job description is constantly changing as new dangers arise. None of those dangers, however, are as large or prolific as the dangers that we are seeing because of open border policies. Much of our success in securing the southern border through Operation Lone Star has been possible because of the help of Texas sheriffs. Thank you for your hard work, dedication, and bravery. Working together, we will continue to help keep our citizens safe and secure."

Speaking to a crowd of over 500 members of law enforcement and local leaders, the Governor highlighted the essential work that sheriffs do to ensure the safety of Texans, including upholding the law in Texas communities, securing our border in the Biden Administration’s absence, and helping save lives from the growing fentanyl crisis. Following his remarks, Governor Abbott was given an award by the Western States Sheriff’s Association in recognition of the unprecedented and historic action Texas has taken to secure the southern border under his leadership.

The SAT Annual Training Conference & Expo gives Texas Peace Officers the opportunity to meet with law enforcement colleagues and receive training hours in specialized courses.