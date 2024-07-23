Pediatric Gastroenterology Program Announces Specialist Hiring and Provincial Expansion Plans

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) are pleased to announce the successful recruitment of pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Rabin Persad, who will begin practicing in Saskatchewan on October 1, 2024. The successful recruitment of a pediatric gastroenterologist will further facilitate the expansion of a comprehensive child and youth gastroenterology program with a provincial scope.

"The addition of Dr. Persad to Saskatchewan's health care team is significant for the future of pediatric gastroenterology in our province," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Children with gastrointestinal issues - and their families - will have local access to timely and effective care, reducing wait times and the need for lengthy travel."

"The SHA welcomes Dr. Persad to the team of health care professionals who support the children, youth and families impacted by pediatric digestive system and liver-related issues or pain," Provincial Head of Pediatrics for both the SHA and University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine Dr. Terry Klassen said. "The addition of Dr. Persad will support the ongoing development of a comprehensive children's gastroenterology program for Saskatchewan and improve much-needed access to physician care here in the province. We continue to actively recruit other pediatric gastroenterologist subspecialists."

Dr. Persad's addition to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital (JPCH) staff means improved access to in-patient and out-patient services, including pediatric endoscopy procedures and access to on-site consultations. The availability of these services at JPCH will lead to a shortened wait list and a reduction in the need for out-of-province specialist referrals for pediatric gastroenterology patients.

"I am extremely excited to join the SHA and this growing team that has been doing such great work in a challenging environment," Dr. Persad said. "I am eager to be part of providing the patients and families of Saskatchewan with consistent and stable services in the near future. A key goal upon arrival is to build relationships and expand the pediatric gastroenterology program across the province."

Dr. Persad has practiced at the Stollery Children's Hospital since 2006 and is the clinical lead of the Home Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) program in Edmonton (total parenteral nutrition is a when nutrition given through an intravenous for people whose digestive systems are not functioning well enough to provide the nutrients required by the body). He is an associate professor of gastroenterology in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Alberta. He completed his pediatric residency in Winnipeg and his fellowship in Vancouver.

The Ministry of Health and SHA have been working to build a comprehensive provincial child and youth gastroenterology program. In 2024-25 the Government of Saskatchewan invested $2.9 million into the surgical, medical and nutritional gastroenterology programming for children. This investment supports an interdisciplinary team consisting of new nursing, anesthesiology, pharmacy, social work and registered dietician staffing to support the over 200 children waiting for gastroenterology assessment and the 243 patients in active care. In addition to the ongoing support of the JPCH program site, the 2024-25 investment expanded interdisciplinary services to Regina to allow easier access for children from the south for much of their care.

"An exciting addition to the Saskatchewan Pediatric Gastroenterology Program is the addition of a nurse practitioner to support children with inflammatory bowel disease," Area Department Lead for Pediatrics at JPCH Dr. Matthew Bradshaw said. "With roughly 100 children receiving care by the pediatric nurse practitioner (PNP), we look forward to the addition of a second PNP, registered dietician and pharmacists in Regina to expand the service for children and families living in southern Saskatchewan."

The Government of Saskatchewan and SHA would like to thank patients and families for their patience and support as the SHA continues to recruit and equip this team to fully operationalize this expanded program.

