Prince Albert Named Provincial Winner of Participaction Community Challenge

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2024

The community of Prince Albert has been named Saskatchewan's most active community in the 2024 ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk. The community will receive a $15,000 prize to support local physical activity and sport initiatives.

The Community Challenge is a national physical activity initiative during the month of June that encourages Canadians to get active in search of Canada's Most Active Community.

"Congratulations to the community of Prince Albert for being named Saskatchewan's most active community," Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross said. "We all win when our communities become more physically active. ParticipACTION's Community Challenge inspires and encourages families, seniors, adults and youth to become more physically active and we are very proud of everyone's efforts."

The top prize of $100,000 and title of Canada's Most Active Community went to Hay River, Northwest Territories. Prizes were also awarded to the most active community in each remaining province and territory.

As part of the Challenge, Prince Albert had 11 organizations register 164 activities, programs and events attended by 6,558 participants. Along with this, 126 individuals pledged to get active on their own for the community!

"Through Prince Albert's involvement in this initiative, it easily gave recognition to the fact that sports, recreation and physical activity is a foundational piece to this community," City of Prince Albert Recreation Programmer Robin Mkangwana said. "We have a plethora of sports and recreation organizations, we at the City of Prince Albert offer a variety of programs and services at our facilities, and in June particularly, there are major community-based events ran by local organizations that encompass the essence of physical activity almost daily. On behalf of our community, I would like to thank ParticipACTION along with Novo Nordisk, as well as Saputo and the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan for this incredible opportunity."

The Government of Saskatchewan provided $7,500 in funding to the program, which was matched by ParticipACTION, for the $15,000 provincial prize.

The Community Challenge is open to all communities and individuals, and all events tracked in June counted toward a community's total score. After tabulating the results, 50 finalist communities were invited to share more about their activities and why they should be named Canada's Most Active Community.

Throughout the month of June, more than 591,000 participants and 1,250 communities across Canada participated in the challenge.

For more information about ParticipACTION, or other ParticipACTION challenges and initiatives, visit: www.ParticipACTION.com.

-30-

For more information, contact: