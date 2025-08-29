Motorists Reminded to Make Orange Zone Safety Part of Long Weekend Game Plans

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 29, 2025

Drivers are reminded not to take a holiday from watching for Orange Zones, as the Labour Day long weekend approaches.

The simple precautions of slowing down, obeying all signs and instructions will help ensure motorists get to their destinations safely, and that those working to improve Saskatchewan highways will get home to their families.

"Whether you are heading to the lake, exploring the province or travelling to Saskatchewan's capital to watch the roughriders defeat the bombers’, please stay alert, be cautious and be patient when approaching any road work," Highways Minister David Marit said. "We thank all motorists for their patience, understanding and for doing their part to keep streets, roads and highways safe this holiday weekend."

The Government of Saskatchewan continues moving forward on highway improvement projects this summer construction season. New jobs are beginning and existing projects are wrapping up.

Weekly highlights include:

Work is underway on an $8.3 million project to repave 15 km of Highway 26 near Meota. The project will also see the installation of three turning lanes and a bypass lane. Culverts will be installed and the bridge over Jackfish River will be repaved. The project is scheduled for completion in October, weather permitting.

Repaving wrapped up on a $12.7 million project on 24 km of Highway 8 between Moosomin and Rocanville with cleanup work remaining.

A $310,000 project to install a culvert on Highway 37 has been completed. The project has been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

Additional details about these and other key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel are available at: saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone.

Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline before heading out at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline. Saskatchewan's provincial road information service provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

