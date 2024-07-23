Free naloxone kits now available in Island pharmacies

CANADA, July 23 - Free naloxone kits are now available at participating community pharmacies across Prince Edward Island through a partnership between the Provincial Government, PEI Pharmacists Association and the PEI College of Pharmacists.

Naloxone is a fast-acting medication used to temporarily reverse an opioid-related overdose until medical help arrives. Drug-related overdoses are on the rise across Canada.

"As we work to address drug-related overdoses, it is important that Islanders have access to free naloxone kits in communities across PEI. We appreciate the collaboration of pharmacies and pharmacists in helping make this happen. Naloxone saves lives and I encourage people to pick up a free kit today.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Naloxone kits (intramuscular) are now available in public-facing areas of at least 37 participating pharmacies, along with information about how to recognize the signs of an opioid-related overdose, how to respond, and where to get naloxone training, including free online training.

"Placing naloxone kits in pharmacies for self-selection will result in more of this life-saving medication being readily available in our communities. Being prepared, by having a kit on hand and reviewing the training materials, could very well result in a life being saved," said Erin MacKenzie, Executive Director of the PEI Pharmacists Association.

The Provincial Take Home Naloxone Program is being expanded to make the free naloxone kits available at community pharmacies as well at several other new sites, including PEERS Alliance, Holland College (all campuses), University of Prince Edward Island and others.

