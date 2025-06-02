PEI wildland firefighters heading to Saskatchewan and Manitoba

CANADA, June 2 - Ten forest firefighters from the Island are in Saskatchewan to help with the wildfire situation in that province. There are also two Island forestry staff in Manitoba assisting with fires there in safety roles.

The province continues to be in a good position to respond to forest fire inside or outside of provincial borders. The Government of Prince Edward Island has more than 55 staff trained in wildland firefighting, including foresters, forest technicians, wildlife technicians, and others who have fire response as part of their duties. The team heading to Saskatchewan includes wildfire students who will be embedded with more experienced firefighters to hone their skills.

“Our wildland firefighters have been working hard to prepare for this type of deployment, and we are very proud of their progress. On behalf of Islanders, I thank these individuals for their efforts. As we send firefighters to assist our neighbours, we also remind Island residents to keep forest fire prevention in mind this summer.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault

PEI maintains mutual aid agreements with all Canadian provinces and territories, administered through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The province is also an active member in the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact with many US states. These agreements provide PEI with access to mutual aid when it is required.

In Prince Edward Island, over 90 per cent of recorded wildland fires have been human caused and could have been prevented. These fires may have been started by leaving campfires unattended, negligently disposing of cigarettes, or other human activities. It is crucial for all residents and visitors to be cautious with outdoor fires.

Residents planning to burn brush outdoors must check for burning restrictions daily by calling 1-800-237-5053 or visiting the province’s Burning Restrictions webpage. Campfires do not require burn permits, but people should check for fire restrictions before starting a campfire.

Municipalities may also have their own bylaws that restrict burning, so residents should also check with their local authority.

Island residents can learn more about protecting homes from forest fires at FireSmart.

