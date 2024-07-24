Cellula Robotics Welcomes Richard Mills to Leadership Team Amidst Global Expansion
Cellula Robotics appoints industry veteran Richard Mills as Chief Commercial Officer to drive international growth and expansion within the AUV industry.CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellula Robotics is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Mills as its new Chief Commercial Officer. A seasoned expert with over 16 years in the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) industry, Richard joins the company at a pivotal time of growth and innovation.
Cellula Robotics is experiencing rapid growth, driven by its innovative approach and expanding market presence. As part of its global expansion initiative, the company recognized the need for a leader working internationally who understands the intricacies of the subsea industry and shares Cellula’s vision for the future.
Richard’s extensive experience and commitment to excellence make him an ideal fit for Cellula. He began his career in the subsea industry with International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd. in Vancouver, Canada. He then spent a decade leading Kongsberg Marine Robotics' sales team, where he honed his skills in driving business growth and fostering industry relationships.
Richard has been an active member of the Society of Underwater Technology's Panel on Underwater Robotics and a life member of the Marine Technology Society. He has volunteered as a technical reviewer for the IEEE OES Oceans conference for over a decade and served as a board member for Eelume AS.
"I am very excited to be joining Cellula at such a pivotal time in the AUV industry," said Richard Mills. "The adoption of long-range systems by the subsea and seabed warfare community across the defence sector is accelerating. We are also seeing offshore energy operators evaluate long range autonomous vehicles, especially where lifecycle emissions are a growing consideration. When we couple long endurance with the ability to loiter, deploy, and potentially recover off-platform assets, the operational future is almost unlimited across defence, commercial, and science applications. Our range of hydrogen-powered AUVs provides a real opportunity to do something quite different."
Neil Manning, CEO, added, “Appointing Richard as our Chief Commercial Officer enables wider international growth, with that Cellula needs a highly experienced C-Suite across multiple time zones for consistent client engagement. With Richard joining us and bringing his experience, this also attracts more talent internationally into Cellula. Our Vancouver-based team has proudly established itself as one of the most talented and experienced Autonomous underwater vehicle teams in the market today. Cellula’s subsea hydrogen fuel cell technology and engineering team have developed and successfully built over 20 vehicle systems prior to, or during their employment with Cellula. Richard's market approach and network within the Marine Autonomy market made him a clear choice for Cellula's growth plans. I’m excited to have Richard as part of the Cellula team, matched with our technology partners we’re confident in establishing a stronger market position to meet long-endurance multi-functional marine robotic systems.”
Cellula Robotics is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by its commitment to sustainable, autonomous underwater solutions. The addition of Richard Mills to the leadership team reinforces this commitment and positions the company for success in an evolving global market.
About Cellula Robotics
Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a Canadian, privately owned, world-leading marine technology company focused on revolutionizing underwater security through advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) systems.
Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, with additional offices on the East Coast of Canada, United States, and the UK, Cellula employs over 80 dedicated professionals, including highly skilled engineers, designers, and technicians.
Driven by a mission to redefine the limits of autonomous underwater vehicles, Cellula Robotics Ltd. harnesses the potential of cutting-edge AUVs to change the way the world approaches subsea survey and security. Through innovation and industry knowledge, the company is committed to crafting sustainable solutions for the defence, mineral exploration, and energy sectors. Cellula's hydrogen fuel cell-powered long-range AUVs address evolving demands,
propelling the company towards a greener future.
Cellula's unyielding commitment to quality is evident through its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, which underscores its dedication to excellence and reflects its ability to consistently surpass client expectations.
Core Values
● Excellence: Unyielding commitment to surpass expectations through dedication and a relentless work ethic.
● Reliability: Dedicated to being a reliable partner, upholding commitments, and delivering quality solutions while prioritizing safety and environmental responsibility.
● Innovation: Thriving on creativity and pioneering change to lead the industry with sustainable and groundbreaking solutions.
● Adaptability: Agile and responsive to market shifts and client demands, encouraging innovative problem-solving.
Cellula Robotics is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion (DEI) in all aspects of the organization. The company actively works to understand and remove barriers to equity and inclusion, ensuring a culture of respect where all voices are valued.
