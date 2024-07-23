DLNR News Release – KAUA’I HUNTING UNIT L CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, July 23, 2024
July 23, 2024
KAUAʻI HUNTING UNIT L CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
(KEKAHA, KAUAʻI) – As a precaution due to ongoing wildfire suppression efforts, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed Hunting Unit L until further notice.
DOFAW will monitor developments and provide updates on hunting access as more information from the Kauaʻi Fire Department and other official sources becomes available.
