DLNR News Release – KAUA’I HUNTING UNIT L CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, July 23, 2024

July 23, 2024

KAUAʻI HUNTING UNIT L CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

(KEKAHA, KAUAʻI) – As a precaution due to ongoing wildfire suppression efforts, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed Hunting Unit L until further notice.

DOFAW will monitor developments and provide updates on hunting access as more information from the Kauaʻi Fire Department and other official sources becomes available.

