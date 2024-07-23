Submit Release
DLNR News Release – KAUA’I HUNTING UNIT L CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, July 23, 2024

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR 

 

DAWN CHANG 
CHAIRPERSON 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

July 23, 2024

 

KAUAʻI HUNTING UNIT L CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

 

(KEKAHA, KAUAʻI) – As a precaution due to ongoing wildfire suppression efforts, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed Hunting Unit L until further notice.

DOFAW will monitor developments and provide updates on hunting access as more information from the Kauaʻi Fire Department and other official sources becomes available.

 

# # #

 

 

 

Media Contact: 

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

808-587-0396

[email protected]

