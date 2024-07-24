Final Offer Launches Channels and Feed to Help Real Estate Agents Collaborate with Buyers and Sellers in Real Time

Final Offer Channels

Final Offer’s new social media-inspired modules deliver modern collaboration tools that enhance the real estate search, offer and negotiation experience

Channels, in particular, is focused on enabling buyer agents to differentiate themselves, much like how listing agents are doing today with our patented negotiation tools.” — Danko Fatovic, Co-CEO, Final Offer

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final Offer, a leading online offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate, providing clarity and real time offer alerts for home buyers, sellers, agents and any interested party, today announced the launch of its Feed and Channels modules to facilitate true collaboration between agents and their clients.

The new capabilities keep the most relevant conversations and activities top of mind and all in one place while giving agents powerful new tools to educate their clients with unique, real time offer alerts and comparable sales data that are not available anywhere other than finaloffer.com.

“These two features are designed to further enhance the value Final Offer brings to our agent users,” said Danko Fatovic, Co-CEO, Final Offer. “Channels, in particular, is focused on enabling buyer agents to differentiate themselves, much like how listing agents are doing today with our patented negotiation tools. Now, all real estate agents can use Final Offer to generate leads and grow their businesses when working with both buyers and sellers.”

Feed

When agents log into finaloffer.com, they will land directly on their feed. The feed is an agent’s hub where all of their essential activities with their clients across the Final Offer platform are put in one place. Similar to the experience of Slack and Instagram, agents who use Final Offer to communicate and collaborate with their clients will use their feed to streamline the majority of their daily work.

Channels

Final Offer Channels drives the communication between agents and their clients in Final Offer, keeping everyone organized, engaged and ready to take action. It’s one collaborative, co-branded space to share and comment on all listings from the local MLS (active and coming soon listings) and private exclusives, save searches, gauge interest, and send messages to each other. Unique to finaloffer.com, agents and their clients gain access to real time pricing, offer alerts and negotiation data unlike any other site, delivered right within their channel as well as via email or text message.

When an agent uses the Final Offer platform to manage a listing’s offer and negotiation process, all interested parties that are following that property or geography receive real time offer alerts so they know exactly what is happening with the negotiation and when to act. When the price and terms of offers are publicly disclosed during the negotiation, it gives buyer agents more information to consult with their clients when it matters most so they do not lose by a small margin without knowing what it would have taken to win; it provides listing agents the opportunity to drive more traffic and engagement to their listings while ensuring their seller does not leave money on the table; and, unlike other real estate sites that disclose what a property sold for when it settles, typically 30-60 days after it went under contract, properties that disclosed the price and terms of offers on finaoffer.com display that amount immediately.

Agents using Final Offer have a clear competitive advantage, allowing them to set up neighborhood alerts so that each one of their clients receive a real time pulse of offers on properties in their area and the price a property goes under contract for immediately. This keeps the agent connected with their client over the long term, providing valuable information that cannot be found elsewhere while educating their client about their local market for when they want to sell or buy their next property.

Amidst this time of uncertainty and change, Final Offer is committed to innovating by adding tools that agents can leverage to differentiate themselves and their service offerings while using real data to prove the value they deliver to their clients when negotiating real estate.

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the sole consumer-facing platform in North America, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. Now available in 10 US states and 2 Canadian provinces, the platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit https://www.finaloffer.com

Final Offer Overview