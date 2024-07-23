More access to health care coming for people in the Comox Valley

CANADA, July 23 - Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health –

“I am so pleased that another option for same-day access to primary care is available for residents of the Comox Valley. As the first urgent and primary care centre in the north Island, this clinic’s dedicated team of health-care providers is diligently working to ensure patients have access to the primary care they need when they need it.”

Nicole Minions, mayor of Comox –

“The new UPCC is a welcomed and much-needed addition to the Comox Valley. By providing more same-day access and prompt care for minor illnesses and injuries, it will not only alleviate strain on our emergency department but also contribute to the overall well-being of our community. It is great news.”

Bob Wells, mayor of Courtenay –

“I am delighted that the first urgent and primary care centre north of Nanaimo has been established in a temporary location in the Comox Valley. Comox Valley residents will be able to access same-day primary-care services even if they don’t have a primary-care provider, which is very good news for our community.”

Dr. Deni Hawley, co-chair, Comox Valley Division of Family Practice –

“Improving access to after-hours care is a key focus for the Comox Valley Division of Family Practice. We are thrilled that the after-hours urgent care clinic is evolving into an urgent and primary care centre. This model will enhance access to team-based episodic care for the community, continue to support local family practices and help to reduce pressure on the emergency department.”

Tami Compton, health manager, K’ómoks First Nation –

“As a member of the Comox Valley Primary Care Network Steering Committee, I work alongside primary-care network partners like the Comox Valley Division of Family Practice and Island Health to ensure that Indigenous patients receive culturally safe primary-care services close to home. I am pleased that this urgent and primary care centre is providing access to quality, timely primary care delivered by a dedicated team of health-care providers.”

Dr. Lucia Ma, medical lead, Comox Valley Primary Care Network –

“The Comox Valley Primary Care Network is very pleased to be working in partnership with Island Health to open an urgent and primary care centre in the Comox Valley. The UPCC will improve timely access to high quality, collaborative medical care for all community members. Our primary-care network will continue working with both Island Health and the formidable clinicians in our community to support all forms of primary care to improve the health and happiness of our entire community.”