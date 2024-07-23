Browns Restaurant Group Announces Browns Crafthouse location in Saskatoon, SK
BROWNS RESTAURANT is thrilled to announce the opening of Browns Crafthouse Slimmon Road in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP is thrilled to announce the opening of Browns Crafthouse Slimmon Road in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. This location marks the first Browns Crafthouse in Saskatoon and the 16th location for franchisee Kelly Burns and the KDB Group.
Browns Crafthouse is a casual restaurant brand that celebrates craftsmanship and handmade creations, drawing inspiration from the local geography and market area. The brand is being designed to take advantage of the name recognition of Browns but to offer an opportunity to move in appropriate ways that radiate from the core of the established formula that has made our now firmly established Socialhouse locations so successful.
Guests can enjoy a variety of handcrafted cocktails and local brews. The new location promises to be a lively and youthful spot for those who appreciate quality, house-made food in a fun and unpretentious setting.
About BRG:
The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.
