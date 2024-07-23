TAM - Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum in Compton, California Teaches: "The Thrill of Aviation" July 29, 30, 31
Some 6th, 7th and 8th Graders from around California will learn the History of Flight, Play Games with Flight Simulators, 3 Days in the City of Compton.
Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum Is Not Just About the History of Black's Aviation It's Also About The Future of Black's In Aviation!”COMPTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAM - Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum Co-Sponsors with the National College Resources Foundation To Provide 6th 7th & 8 Graders 'The Thrill of Aviation" in the City of Compton July 29, 30, 31st. at the Compton-Woodley Airport. Meddle School Children from around California will learn the History of Flight, Play Games with Flight Simulators, 3 Days in the City of Compton. Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General and also the Executive Director to TAM-Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum wants the World to know that the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum Is Not Just About the History of Black's Aviation, It's Also About The Future of Black's In Aviation!
— BISHOP L. J. GUILLORY
"Experience the Thrill of Aviation"
A three-day experience that will allow your child to explore the world of flight. Here are just a few things we will be discovering......Flight demos, Electric airplanes, Flight simulators, VR experiences, Aviation mechanics, the history of flight and a touch of aerospace!!!!!
Dates: July 29th, 30th & 31st 10am-3pm
Registration: Is Free
REGISTER YOUR STUDENTS HERE. (Each student will need their own registration form).
Age group: Rising 6th, 7th and 8th graders
Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum - Compton Airport 961 W. Alondra Blvd. Compton, CA
Hosted at Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum, NCRF and presenter Chauncey Spencer, II .
Food: Lunch will be provided.
BISHOP L J GUILLORY
Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum
+1 310-728-7000
email us here