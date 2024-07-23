TAM - Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum in Compton, California Teaches: "The Thrill of Aviation" July 29, 30, 31

Bishop L. J. Guillory, Continues His Fight To Keep The Lagacy of the Tuskegee Airmen Alive At The Compton Airport!

Some 6th, 7th and 8th Graders from around California will learn the History of Flight, Play Games with Flight Simulators, 3 Days in the City of Compton.

Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum Is Not Just About the History of Black's Aviation It's Also About The Future of Black's In Aviation!” — BISHOP L. J. GUILLORY