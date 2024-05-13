Celebrating A Century of Flight Compton-Woodley Airport is Celebrating it's 100 Years.
NEW Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum formerly Tomorrow's Aeronautical Museum is proud to re-open with a new Board of Director's restoring Trust, Community & Flight.
Restructuring our TAM programs & Ensuring that any Promise Made that Wasn't Kept; is now our First Priority Our Job is Restoring the Integrity, Commitment, Community & Flight in the City of Compton.”COMPTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 961 Alondra Blvd. Compton, CA 90220 Saturday, May 11, 2024 was a Big Birthday Party. Compton Celebrated a Century of Flight at the Compton-Woodley Airport in the City of Compton Yes, 100 Years. T.A.M. Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum joined the City of Compton, County of Los Angeles in Celebrating 100 Years of Flight. The City of Compton was also celebrating its 136th Birthday. "Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum (T.A.M.) formerly Tomorrow's Aeronautical Museum is proud to re-open with a New Board of Directors restoring Integrity, Commitment, Community & Flight in the City of Compton.
— BISHOP L. J. GUILLORY
On hand to welcome the public was Bishop, L. J. Guillory, T.A.M. Dir. & CEO, Chauncey Spencer II, T.A.M. Dir., Mark Kudler, T.A.M. Dir. Compton Mayor Pro-Tem Lillie Darden, Compton City Councilwoman Deidra Duhart, David Ford, Senior Government Relations Manager at Southern California Edison, Former Congresswoman Laura Richardson, CUSD Vice President Satra Zurita, Los Angeles Airport Police Chief Cecil W. Rhambo, CUSD Police Chief William Wu, Attorney Justin Sanders, Sanders & Roberts, LLP, Chester Chong, Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Lestean Johnson, Compton Chamber of Commerce, William Yoon, Lions Club International, Compton City Clerk Vernell McDaniel. Former Riverside Sheriff Deputy William Eldrich, Former Los Angeles Sheriff Deputy & NAACP Pres. Fred Shaw, President (Emeritus) Joycelyn Tomlin, Tuskegee Airmen Inc. Los Angeles Chapter, Dorothy Thornhill, wife of Tuskegee Airman Levi Thornhill, Kelly Ankdye, Dr. Kimberly Ankdye, M.D., Special Thanks, to Zack Baskerville, Henry Crawford, Randall Williams, Charles Ankdye, Pam Ankdye, Tyree Childs, Kim & Steve Mikesell, Robin Henning.
We are elated to re-open the doors to the public after a few months to remodel the Museum and most paramount to restructuring our programs to ensure that every person that walks through our doors can get the assistance that is needed to be successful in aerospace and or in Life!" Said, Bishop L. J. Guillory, CEO and Board Chairman "We have the most knowledgeable historian of our time today to tell the true stories of what really happened in Black Aviation, from the Past to the Present. Yes, the Son of the Honorable Chauncey Spencer Sr. As Curator of the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum Chauncey Spencer II tells it like it is and he tells it like it is!"
With our centennial anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 11, 2024 the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum continues to mark Compton/Woodley Airport's rich aviation history as a gateway to Los Angeles County and greater Southern California, and inspire future aviation professionals.
The 100th anniversary festivities also featured: Information, photos and guided tours of the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum. Of course, no celebration would have been complete without delicious food and great music. Guests enjoyed live jazz, and live DJ.
About Compton/Woodley Airport
Located in the heart of the city of Compton, the Compton/Woodley Airport is located 10 miles east of LAX with easy access to 91, 105, 110 and 710 freeways. Originally utilized as an airfield in 1924, the airport is today owned and operated by the County of Los Angeles, since 1966. The airport is named after Earl W. Woodley who owned and operated the airport from 1936 until his passing in 1962.
Today, the public-use Compton/Woodley Airport services 24-hours a day and seven days a week over 60,000 annual general aviation takeoffs and landings. The Compton/Woodley Airport is home base to 200 general aviation aircraft, and most paramount it is home to the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum which has several aviation-related youth programs and schools and training in aviation. T.A.M., is working with National, State, and Local Aviation organizations to continue the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen as well as the other Blacks is aviation alive while giving the nation's youth an opportunity to learn and become the future of aviation.
