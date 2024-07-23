Committee members will consider existing and growing AI use cases across these industries—including the range of benefits and potential risks the technology poses—and the hurdles to adopting the technology.
You just read:
McHenry: Artificial Intelligence Holds the Promise to Enhance—Not Replace—Human Progress
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.