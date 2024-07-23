Closure on Cleveland from Pershing in Cheyenne to begin tomorrow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be closing Cleveland Avenue at Pershing Boulevard tomorrow, weather permitting.



The intersection will be closed permanently as crews work to create a new cul-de-sac at the end of Cleveland Ave.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.