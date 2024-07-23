Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the French Republic for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, 24 to 28 July 2024

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Paris, France from 24 to 28 July 2024 at the invitation of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, for the opening events connected to the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games.

President Tharman will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on 26 July 2024. President Tharman will also attend the International Summit on Sport and Sustainable Development co-hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on 25 July 2024.

President Tharman will support Team Singapore athletes at the Games events on 27 and 28 July 2024. He will also meet members of the Singaporean community in France at a reception, a few foreign leaders and French business leaders.

President Tharman will be accompanied by Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, as well as officials from the President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During President Tharman’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the functions of the office of President.

