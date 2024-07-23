2024 Homeownership Notice of Funding Availability

The Department of Commerce is now soliciting applications from affordable housing projects seeking funding in the 2024 funding cycle for Homeownership projects. Applications may be submitted for:

down payment assistance revolving loan fund (RLF)

self-help projects

short-term production loans

affordability subsidy for long-term or permanent affordable resale restricted programs (such as Community Land Trusts or deed restricted programs)

any other Housing Trust Fund-eligible project types

View/Download NOFA documents

Please download and carefully review the Notice of Funding Availability (“NOFA”) for specific information regarding funding requirements and priorities, the process for submitting an application, and dates of significance.

If you have questions about any of the information contained in the NOFA, please email houapplication@commerce.wa.gov.

