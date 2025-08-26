Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,012 in the last 365 days.

Clean energy grants for 2025-2027

Energy Division’s Energy Programs in Communities (EPIC) Unit will soon announce a new round of funding for clean energy grants. The 2025-2027 Clean Energy Grants Program will help communities across Washington adopt clean energy technologies faster. The program will also ensure equitable community benefits, resilience and alignment with Washington’s energy and climate goals. Funding from Solar and Energy Storage, the Clean Energy Fund, and Clean Energy Community Grants will be combined into a single opportunity.

Commerce is hosting some listening sessions to discuss the Clean Energy Grants program. Discussion topics will include:

  • Funding opportunities, input on funding distribution, and guidance for shaping future requests for applications (RFAs).
  • Community needs, barriers to participation, and how we can reach program goals.
  • Open-ended discussion.

Register for upcoming listening sessions

Please join us at a listening session September 3 at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Tribal listening session

We’re also hosting a dedicated funding opportunity session for tribes on September 8 at 1 p.m.

Check the EPIC webpage and subscribe to receive email alerts about these grants and other opportunities.

Other ways to provide feedback

If you can’t make one of the listening sessions, you can still provide input. Submit your written feedback through September 3 for the Clean Energy Grants Program and September 8 for the Tribal Clean Energy Grants Program. We encourage all eligible applicants to email us at the EPIC Grants inbox.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Clean energy grants for 2025-2027

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more