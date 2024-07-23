Rt 17 Starksboro / One Lane
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 17 is down to one lane in the area of Quaker Rd due to a motor vehicle crash
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
