Zebra K9 Launches Vape-Detection K9 Teams to Combat Vaping in Schools
Full-time onsite K9 teams detect liquid nicotine and liquid THC, are available for 2024-2025 school year
Our highly-trained vape-detection K9 teams are a crucial step toward creating a healthier, vape-free environment for students and teachers.”WATERFORD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the escalating problem of vaping among students and to address school superintendents’ concerns, Zebra K9 has launched its specialized vape-detection K9 teams. This new initiative, available for the start of the 2024-2025 school year, will utilize highly trained dogs capable of detecting liquid nicotine and liquid THC – the primary components in vape products.
— Greg Guidice, founder, president and CEO of Zebra K9
The prevalence of vaping in schools has become a significant concern for educators and parents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey, e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students in the U.S. In 2023, 2.1 million students currently used e-cigarettes, including 1.56 million high school students and 550,000 middle school students.
Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti and the School Board of Michigan’s largest school district, in a letter to federal, state and local leaders, point out the “proliferation and consumption of marijuana edibles and vape pens” has become “increasingly alarming within our schools.”
Many of the traditional vape-detection systems are limited and not mobile solutions. Zebra K9 provides schools with a proactive, mobile, visual and word-of-mouth deterrent to identify and reduce the presence of vaping devices on school premises, providing a safer and healthier environment.
“We are committed to supporting schools to combat the vaping epidemic,” said Greg Guidice, founder, president and CEO of Zebra K9. “Our highly-trained vape-detection K9 teams are a crucial step toward creating a healthier, vape-free environment for students and teachers.”
Lakeview Public Schools in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, has seen a reduction in THC vapes and nicotine vapes on school premises since implementing a full-time onsite Zebra K9 drug-detection team at its middle school and high school.
“Having a dedicated K9 team has enhanced our ability to maintain a healthy school environment,” said Lakeview Public Schools Superintendent Karl Paulson. “The drug-detection K9 team, along with our weapons-detection K9 team, are important tools in our ongoing efforts to protect our students.”
The Zebra K9 vape-detection K9 teams:
* Are mobile and can detect vapes on students, in backpacks, lockers and restrooms, on school grounds and at events.
* Detect liquid nicotine and liquid THC – the primary components in vape products.
* Act as a visual and word-of-mouth deterrent.
* Offer social and emotional support when not actively searching.
For more information and to request a demonstration from Zebra K9’s vape-detection K9 teams, call 248-980-6486 or email info@zebrak9.com.
In addition to the vape-detection K9 teams, Zebra K9 provides full-time onsite safety dog teams for detecting firearms, ammunition and explosives whether they are hidden in a backpack, purse, bag, waistband, jacket or locker. The safety dog teams also provide a unique form of social/emotional support.
About Zebra K9
Waterford, Michigan-based Zebra K9 provides full-time onsite K9 teams to schools, hospitals, businesses and events with a mission to protect people in the communities in which they live, work and play through the provision of superior K9 teams. Zebra K9’s team has decades of law enforcement K9 training, patrol and leadership experience. The team has trained and managed hundreds of explosives and narcotics-detection K9s, and K9 teams and have provided security for a vast range of clients ranging from world presidents to school students.
For more information about Zebra K9 and to request a demonstration, visit zebrak9.com or email info@zebrak9.com. See why “It Makes More Sense.“
