Zebra K9 Launches to Save Lives, Protect Communities; Schools Employ Firearm/Explosives-Detection Safety Dog Teams
Back to school safety: Two additional Michigan school districts employ full-time Zebra K9 teams for 2023-2024 school year
Our safety dog teams create a proactive, visual and word-of-mouth deterrent that discourages potential threats and enhances overall safety by detecting firearms, ammunition and explosives.”HOLLY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a proliferation of gun violence and mass shootings in our country, Zebra K9 recently launched to provide full-time onsite K9 teams to schools, hospitals, businesses and events with a mission to save lives and protect communities in the places people live, work and play.
— Greg Guidice, founder, president and CEO of Zebra K9
For the 2023-2024 school year, the company has secured contracts to employ safety dog teams at two additional Michigan school districts, Lakeview Public Schools in St. Clair Shores and Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren. The districts leveraged the State of Michigan School Aid funding for school safety and mental health to underwrite the cost of the safety dog teams.
“Many of the traditional security measures that are implemented, while good and necessary, are reactionary, not preventative or deterrent solutions,” said Greg Guidice, founder, president and CEO of Zebra K9. “Our safety dog teams create a proactive, visual and word-of-mouth deterrent that discourages potential threats and enhances overall safety by detecting firearms, ammunition and explosives whether they are hidden in a backpack, purse, bag, waistband, jacket or locker. Rather than merely responding to incidents, these full-time teams actively work to dissuade them from even happening. Our safety dog teams also provide a unique form of emotional support.”
“Lakeview Public Schools puts a high priority on student and staff safety,” said Karl D. Paulson, superintendent, Lakeview Public Schools. “Initiating canine units to prevent weapons or drugs in our buildings through Zebra K9 is a very important tool in our safety protocols.”
In addition to Lakeview Public Schools and Van Dyke Public Schools, Zebra K9’s current school clients include Avondale School District (Auburn Hills), Huron Valley Schools (Highland) and Williamston Community Schools (Williamston).
“Our Zebra K9 team made an immediate positive impact in our schools,” said Dr. Adam J. Spina, superintendent, Williamston Community Schools. “The team has effectively added an additional layer of security to our buildings while establishing meaningful relationships with our community. The safety and social-emotional benefits of the team were validated through community survey data collected at the end of the last school year. Students, staff and parents noted how important the team was while our district navigated through several serious school safety situations that occurred in neighboring communities.”
The company’s K9 teams have also played a crucial role in enhancing security at various events, including concerts, sporting venues and social gatherings. Their presence sends a strong message that safety is a top priority, creating a more relaxed atmosphere, and contributing to a safer and more enjoyable experience.
Dogs are the most accurate, reliable and cost-effective option for firearm and explosives detection. A dog’s nose has up to 300 million olfactory receptors to detect and discern smells and odors, compared to a paltry six million in humans. The part of a dog’s brain dedicated to analyzing smells is about 40 times greater than that of humans. According to Alexandra Horowitz, senior research fellow and adjunct associate professor at Barnard College whose research specialty is dog cognition, humans can notice a teaspoon of sugar added to their coffee, while dogs can detect a teaspoon of sugar in 1 million gallons of water – the volume of two Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The benefits of Zebra K9 teams include:
* Detecting black powder, the substance found in ammunition.
* Being mobile: searching backpacks, lockers, restrooms, bleachers, school grounds, stadiums and events.
* Acting as a visual and word-of-mouth deterrent.
* Offering social and emotional support when not actively searching.
* Providing safety and peace-of-mind.
* Working closely with school resource officers, local law enforcement and/or onsite security as another layer of prevention and detection.
About Zebra K9
Zebra K9’s mission is to protect people in the communities in which they live, work and play through the provision of superior K9 teams. Zebra K9’s team has decades of law enforcement K9 training, patrol and leadership experience. The team has trained and managed hundreds of explosives and narcotics-detection canines and K9 teams and have provided security for a vast range of clients ranging from world presidents to school students
For more information about Zebra K9 and to request a demonstration, visit zebrak9.com or email info@zebrak9.com.
