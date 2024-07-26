Lobi Space & Studio Launches Upgraded Virtual Office Membership Plans
Lobi Space & Studio the cutting-edge business incubator in Chicago, is thrilled to roll out our revamped virtual office membership plans.
We designed our virtual memberships to offer more flexibility while granting access to the same business tools available to our full-time members”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are happy to announce these enhanced offerings designed to provide a suite of beneficial features and services at unbeatable prices, perfectly suited to the needs of today's dynamic entrepreneurs, attorneys, real estate professionals, consultants, and many local business owners.
— Naomi S, Community Manager
Unmatched Virtual Office Solutions at Incredible Prices
Our virtual office plans begin at just $30.00 per month for a standard business address mailbox that, ensuring accessibility for even the smallest businesses.
For those looking for more comprehensive solutions, our tiered virtual office memberships, ranging from $65 to $225 per month, provide:
> Prestigious Business Address: Elevate your company's image with a prime Chicago business address.
> Enhanced Mail Services: Secure handling of your mail with options for forwarding, scanning, or convenient pick-up.
> Meeting Room Access: Book fully-equipped meeting spaces for client interactions, team collaborations, or solo work sessions, by the hour or day.
> Exclusive Amenities: Gain access to conference rooms, on-demand private offices, and enjoy free parking.
> Community Perks: Enjoy complimentary coffee and vibrant community events.
> Member Events: Access member only workshops and happy hours where business referrals happen
> Digital Access: Use our online app to manage your virtual office needs anytime, anywhere.
> Dedicated Support: Get comprehensive assistance via email or phone for all your business requirements.
For details of all membership plans, simply go to Plans & Pricing
Tailored Plans to Fit Your Business
We recognize that each business is unique, which is why our virtual office plans are fully customizable. Easily adjust or add features to fit your specific needs, whether it’s additional mailboxes, extended meeting room hours, or enhanced mail services. Our flexible plans are designed to grow with you.
Effortless Setup & User-Friendly Platform
Setting up your virtual office is a breeze with our streamlined onboarding process. Select the plan that aligns with your business needs, and use our intuitive platform to manage your account, update preferences, and book meeting rooms effortlessly. Should you encounter any issues, our dedicated support team is always ready to assist, ensuring you have a smooth experience.
Why Go Virtual?
Don’t let the constraints of a physical location limit your business’s potential. Our virtual office services provide the professional infrastructure required to excel in today’s competitive landscape. Whether you're starting a new venture or expanding an established business, our affordable, comprehensive solutions enable you to operate efficiently and professionally. Join our community of forward-thinking professionals who are already benefiting from the advantages of a virtual office.
About Lobi Space & Studio
At Lobi Space & Studio, we go beyond creating workspaces; we cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit. Situated in the heart of Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, we offer flexible, all-inclusive workspaces and trusted services—all within a vibrant community of local business owners."
Driven by our passion, we deliver comprehensive, turnkey workspace solutions that empower local entrepreneurs. "Our mission is to empower local entrepreneurs from all backgrounds with essential business resources and a supportive community, igniting the path to greatness," said Patrick Pilewski, Founder At Lobi Space
Take the Next Step with Lobi Space & Studio
We invite all entrepreneurs, lawyers, real estate agents, consultants, and business owners to explore our upgraded virtual office plans today. Discover how Lobi Space & Studio can elevate your business. For more information or to sign up, visit Lobi Space & Studio or contact us during business hours at (312) 248-7020
