Governor Ron DeSantis Presents $20,000 Awards to Five Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists
ORLANDO, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the five Florida 2025 Teacher of the Year finalists. Governor DeSantis presented each finalist with a $20,000 check. The winner, who will be announced at the annual Teacher of the Year gala on Thursday, July 25, will receive additional awards, bringing his or her total award amount to $50,000.
Below are the five finalists for the 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year:
- Samantha Nelson, Florida State University School
- Jennifer Brown, Marion County
- Jaime Suarez, Hernando County
- Dr. Clayton Nylund, Hillsborough County
- Heather Stewart, Walton County
