MDC Little River Conservation Area will temporarily close July 24 due to continued construction

KENNETT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Little River Conservation Area (CA) in Dunklin and Pemiscot counties will temporarily close July 24 due to continued access road bridge construction.

“The last section of the new bridge is scheduled for delivery and the contractors will need to temporarily close road access once again to complete the installation,” said MDC Construction Project Manager Joaquin Marquez. “Installation should not take more than half a day.”

MDC recognizes the inconvenience of the closure. The access road will be reopened as soon as possible, weather dependent.

Little River CA is located five miles east of Kennett on Highway 412.

For an easy-to-navigate guide to areas near you, download the free Mo Outdoors app, through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Find this and other free mobile apps online at  https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps.

MDC Little River Conservation Area will temporarily close July 24 due to continued construction

