Major Announcements from MBC, Leading Medical Tourism Provider
Mexico Bariatric Center® Announces Departure of Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela and Development of New Hospital Facility
Dr. Valenzuela has played an instrumental role in the growth of our practice, and we deeply appreciate her years of dedication and hard work.”TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico Bariatric Center® (MBC) and Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela have decided to end their decade-old professional relationship. MBC’s brand new facility, Hospital AZAR, is on track to open starting end of August.
— Ron Elli, Ph.D. CEO of Mexico Bariatric Center.
Mexico Bariatric Center®️ & Dr. Valenzuela
Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela has been a highly respected member of MBC’s surgical team. For 10 years, she has significantly contributed to numerous milestones for Mexico Bariatric Center, Mexico's #1 facilitator of bariatric surgeries.
“Dr. Valenzuela has played an instrumental role in the growth of our practice, and we deeply appreciate her years of dedication and hard work. We are also honored to have been a part of her own gastric sleeve journey. However, it was mutually beneficial for both parties to part ways at this juncture,” Ron Elli, Ph.D. Director of Mexico Bariatric Center.
Our staff and medical teams extend heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Valenzuela for her commitment and the exceptional care she has delivered to our patients.
The Future of Mexico Bariatric Center®️
As we look to the future, we are excited to announce the near completion of our new full-service surgical center, Hospital AZAR, which is expected to open in August 2024. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to cater to medical tourists traveling to Mexico for bariatric and plastic surgery; offering new standards of care and world-class service.
Hospital AZAR is designed and built with patients' experience and safety in mind. This advanced facility includes four comprehensive operating rooms with the latest technology, a fully equipped ICU, an in-house laboratory, a pharmacy, and a cosmetic spa powered by green energy. Located within Tijuana’s thriving medical district, only minutes away from the San Diego Border, our new center is fully certified by COFEPRIS, the Federal Committee for Protection from Sanitary Risks.
MBC has been at the forefront of medical tourism for over 12 years by performing newly innovative surgeries with next-generation technology, including robotics. Our expert team of board-certified bariatric surgeons has changed the lives of over 25,000 patients, setting a high benchmark in the industry. At Hospital AZAR, we're dedicated to helping patients improve their health, fight against obesity, and prolong their lives.
Final Notes
Under the direction of medical tourism pioneer and visionary Dr. Ron Elli, Mexico Bariatric Center remains committed to providing outstanding care with the top group of bariatric surgeons in Mexico. Our surgical team consists of five specialized surgeons, including Dr. Alejandro Gutierrez (Chief Surgeon), Dr. Jacqueline Osuna, Dr. Miguel Montalvo, and Dr. Christian Rodriguez Lopez. Our expert clinicians are skilled in a wide range of bariatric procedures, including endoscopic, laparoscopic, and robotic techniques, to meet the needs of our patients’ weight loss goals.
