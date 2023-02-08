Witnessing Miracles: Gastric Sleeve Success on Super Morbidly Obese Patients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bariatric surgery has become well-known as a promising treatment for weight loss and health improvement.
But what happens when the patient has a Body Mass Index (BMI) that is super-super high for the surgery? Dr. Christian Rodriguez Lopez, a world-renown bariatric surgeon at Mexico Bariatric Center®, recently tested the limits of bariatric surgery by operating on a patient with a BMI of over 100. With the entire medical industry watching, Dr. Rodriguez successfully performed the gastric sleeve operation on Weldon (weighing in at 707 lbs.) without any complications or health issues.
“Gastric sleeve surgery is the world’s prominent weight loss procedure. Extracting 80% of the stomach leaves fewer hunger hormones and reduces the appetite. In addition, the remaining part of the stomach pouch depletes space available for food, creating a feeling of fullness from substantially less food intake.” - Dr. Rodriguez.
The artistry of gastric sleeve technique developed by the best bariatric surgeons like Dr. Rodriguez has inspired other medical professionals to expand their BMI requirements and provided hope to those struggling with morbid obesity.
Can Your BMI Be Too High for Gastric Sleeve Surgery?
Bariatric surgery is a major, life-changing undertaking recommended for individuals with a BMI of 40 or more (or 35+ with obesity-related diseases). In general, the higher the BMI, the riskier the surgery becomes. For this reason, most surgeons around the world will not accept patients with a BMI of 55 or higher.
The maximum BMI for gastric sleeve surgery is typically set at 55, but some exceptions exist. The patient’s age, health history, and motivation to make lifestyle changes can all be considered when deciding if a patient is a good candidate for the procedure.
Going against the norm, Dr. Christian Rodriguez regularly works with patients that would typically be considered an unlikely candidate for weight loss surgery, which has earned him the name “Super Surgeon” for his abilities. He treats “the untreatable.”
Dr. Lopez is one of the organizers of Fengh academy for minimal invasive surgery (FAMIS) in Tijuana, Mexico. He is contributing to patients' well-being alongside his colleague, Dr. Now, of My 600-lb Life tv show on TLC.
What are the Benefits of Gastric Sleeve Surgery?
Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (VSG) or Gastric Sleeve Surgery has several perks, including improved well-being and enhanced quality of life, beyond getting trimmed. Weight loss is typically rapid and dramatic, with an average of losing 70-80% of excess body fat within the first year. This can reduce obesity-related underlying conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea.
Gastric sleeve surgery can also help individuals make positive lifestyle changes and get a new beginning in life.
Bariatric surgery can help people develop healthier eating habits and become more active. The operation can also provide emotional and psychological benefits, such as improved self-esteem and increased confidence.
Advantages of Gastric Sleeve Over Other Bariatric Surgery Procedures
Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy has several advantages over other bariatric surgery procedures. It is less invasive than RNY gastric bypass and duodenal switch (DS), which requires cutting and rerouting the intestines.
VSG surgery avoids contact with the stomach’s nerves and outflow valves, keeping the gastrointestinal (GI) functions the same. Because of your diet's normal digestive path, there is a lower risk for vitamin and mineral deficiencies. The gastric sleeve has a lower risk of adverse side effects and surgical complications compared to other bariatric surgeries. This makes it the perfect choice for those worried about experiencing future issues or long-term side effects.
The Miracle of Dr. Christian Rodriguez's Gastric Sleeve Success on a Severely Obese Patient
It serves as a reminder that there is hope for people with significant weight to lose. It also demonstrates how crucial it is to have a highly-skilled bariatric surgeon who can execute hard-to-do operations on out-of-the-ordinary candidates.
“Severely overweight Individuals with comorbidities get an opportunity to restore their life with bariatric procedures,” adds Ron Elli, Ph.D. - director of MBC. Over the past ten years, we have helped over 20,000 patients in our center to renew their lives.
The patient, accompanied by his wife, wants to convey their gratitude to Dr. Rodriguez, Karla, and all the MBC members for making this possible and providing a second chance at life. Special thank you to Dr. Ron Elli, who founded Mexico Bariatric Center®.
Ron Elli, Ph.D
Ron Elli, Ph.D
