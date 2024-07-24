Sky Real Estate Acquires 360,000 Square Foot Campus in St. Joseph, Missouri
The Class A office space, which spans over 360,000 square feet, will be rebranded as STJ Office.
This acquisition allows us to offer a wide variety of office solutions, from furnished suites to larger-scale blocks, catering to diverse tenant needs."”ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Real Estate, a Kansas City-based investment firm, today announced that it has acquired the St. Joseph, Missouri campus from American Family Insurance. The Class A office space, which spans over 360,000 square feet, will be rebranded as STJ Office Campus and is accessed from I-29 and Highway 36 via Riverside Road. The acquisition includes a leaseback agreement with American Family Insurance for over 60,000 square feet.
The campus, previously unavailable for tenancy in the market, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology infrastructure, power, data and telecommunications redundancy, and ample parking, ensuring convenience and connectivity for tenants. STJ also offers move-in ready, fully furnished spaces ranging from 150 SF to 5,000 SF for immediate occupancy and broad range availability for larger tenants, including a plug-and-play option for up to 194,000 square feet.
"We saw an opportunity to acquire a high-quality, well-managed office property with significant upside potential," said Wes Grammer, President of Sky Real Estate. "American Family Insurance has meticulously cared for this campus, and we are thrilled to have their employees continue to work in an area of the property while we also bring this quality offering to other companies in the region."
The transition will include rebranding efforts, signage upgrades, and enhancements to common areas, reaffirming Sky Real Estate’s commitment to providing best-in-class amenities and client service. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stein & Summers Real Estate and AREA Real Estate Advisors will handle leasing, and AREA will also manage the property.
"We believe in the momentum of the St. Joseph market, particularly with respect to its proximity to Kansas City and the new airport, just 30 minutes away," added Grammer. "This acquisition allows us to offer a wide variety of office solutions, from furnished suites to larger-scale blocks, catering to diverse tenant needs."
About Sky Real Estate
Founded in 2016, Sky Real Estate invests in commercial real estate projects across a mix of uses with a core focus on long-term value creation. We engage in opportunities that require an entrepreneurial perspective, and we strive to apply creativity and enthusiasm to our projects. We value our relationships with our team members, partners, tenants, lenders, and the communities in which we do business.
