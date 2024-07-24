Kansas City Real Estate Brokers Join Forces to Create Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices All-Pro Real Estate
Adam Stein and Mike Phillips Announce Partnership
Our focus is building lasting relationships and ensuring our clients feel confident and supported throughout their commercial or residential real estate journey.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two renowned Kansas City real estate brokers today announced the formation of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices All-Pro Real Estate. This strategic partnership combines the more than 50 years of experience of Adam Stein and Mike Phillips, who have both successfully run firms regionally.
— Adam Stein
The new partnership has transformed The North Kansas City Stein and Summers office into Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices All-Pro Real Estate while expanding operations under the new entity. Stein and Phillips developed the merger earlier this year when they saw an opportunity to recruit and retain approximately 90 professional agents in the metro.
"We have always envisioned working together and finally found a way to make that happen," said Phillips, previously Executive Vice President at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KC Realty. “Our combined experience and passion for real estate enable us to offer something unique to the metro. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices All-Pro Real Estate is a team with deep bench strength that embodies trust and profound local market understanding."
This merger highlights the pair's individual strengths. Their intent is to keep consumers safe and protected in an ever-changing real estate environment. Phillips will focus on residential home sales as a Broker and Partner. Stein remains the Principal at the Stein & Summers St Joseph office and is now a Partner in the North Kansas City and Blue Springs All-Pro locations, where he will manage the Commercial Real Estate side of the business.
Both Stein and Phillips have had storied careers. Phillips was twice ranked the #1 Realtor in the country by sold units and has cumulatively sold more than 6,000 properties. Stein took the helm of Stein and Summers in 2007 and has grown the firm to more than 160 agents with over $200 million in projected sales this year.
"As a locally owned and operated business, the team takes immense pride in the community and is resolute in our mission to assist clients in meeting their objectives," added Stein. "Our focus is building lasting relationships and ensuring our clients feel confident and supported throughout their commercial or residential real estate journey."
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices All-Pro Real Estate
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices All-Pro Real Estate is a premier brokerage in Kansas City, distinguished by its exceptional service and deep community roots. With a team of experienced professionals, the company offers a comprehensive range of real estate services to meet each client's unique needs. Their commitment to excellence and rich history make them the trusted choice for real estate in Kansas City. For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices All-Pro Real Estate, visit www.BHHSallpro.com.
