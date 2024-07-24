Trafalgar Announces Relaunch of the International Society of Brace Collectors

Trafalgar suspenders

The society offers benefits for members such as exclusive discounts and preordering features, the inside scoop on new designs and sales, and free giveaways.

BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trafalgar, a brand renowned for its premium suspenders and leather accessories, is excited to announce the relaunch of The International Society of Brace Collectors (ISBC). Once a community of passionate members, this historic society is making a grand comeback, promising new, exclusive benefits for its members.

The revitalized society is open for membership and free to join. Trafalgar describes the society as, “Designed for the fashion-forward gentleman seeking high-quality, long-lasting accessories, this community connects individuals who appreciate the refinement of braces.” It’s designed to bring together enthusiasts from around the world and offer them access to exclusive perks, including:

Discounts and Preordering Features: Members will enjoy special discounts and the opportunity to preorder select suspender designs before they hit the market.

The Inside Scoop on New Designs and Sales: Be the first to know about Trafalgar's newest brace designs, limited-edition releases, and upcoming sales.

Free Giveaways of Exclusive Suspender Designs: As a member, you will have the chance to win unique designs crafted by Trafalgar.

Their goal is to create a community, so there is also a Facebook group where you can ask questions, learn, and meet other brace collectors.

To celebrate the relaunch, ISBC is hosting its first giveaway until August 9th, 2024. All new members who sign up during this period will be entered to win one of two Sutton Silk Formal End Braces in an exclusive design. These braces, a top seller from Trafalgar, are the only two ever made in a stunning lavender color.

Don't miss this opportunity to join a community of people who share a love for braces and enjoy the benefits of membership. Sign up today to enter the giveaway and become part of a society that celebrates style, quality, and craftsmanship.

For more information and to join the International Society of Brace Collectors, visit www.trafalgarstore.com/pages/international-society-of-brace-collectors

About Trafalgar: Trafalgar is a highly respected luxury brand that manufactures a variety of men’s leather goods and fine accessories. It was founded in 1972 in Norwalk, Connecticut by American craftsmen determined to use the most distinctive materials throughout the world. Today, Trafalgar is part of the Phoenix Leather Goods (PLG) family of brands, extending its commitment to integrity, honor, and quality to the global community. Trafalgar stands by its original vision: combining timeless American style and refined haberdashery details for the discerning man.